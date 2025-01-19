Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Elderly Man Allegedly Attacked By Nephews With Bricks Over Dispute In UP, Dies

The incident took place in Supa village, Bakhira area when the accused, Baliram and Shakti, killed Ram Sumer Gautam (65) by hitting him on the head using bricks, a police officer said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Elderly Man Allegedly Attacked By Nephews With Bricks Over Dispute In UP, Dies
Officials said that the two accused have been arrested. (Representational)
Sant Kabir Nagar:

An elderly man was allegedly trashed to death by his nephews, who attacked him with bricks here on Sunday morning, police said.

Officials said that the two accused have been arrested.

The incident took place in Supa village, Bakhira area when the accused, Baliram and Shakti, killed Ram Sumer Gautam (65) by hitting him on the head using bricks, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gautam did not have any children and lived with his nephews. He was upset with them for the past week and refused to eat food prepared by the two, the officer said.

The dispute escalated as the nephews reportedly asked him to leave the house, but Gautam refused, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil Kumar said.

On Sunday a fight broke between them, during which the two nephews allegedly used bricks and nails to assault Gautam. He was injured and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Kumar added.

The ASP said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused have been arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Trashed To Death, Man Killed By Nephews, UP Crime
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.