E Shinde Calls PM, Vedanta Assures Maharashtra Amid $20 Billion Deal Row

Minister Uday Samant said Chief Minister Shinde had spoken to PM Modi on the issue

A Maharashtra minister today thanked Vedanta for selecting the state for a “Vedanta-Foxconn affiliate project”, in a raging fight over Gujarat snagging a $20 billion project that Maharashtra had campaigned for.

“Kudos to Anil Agarwal, President of Vedanta for deciding to select Maharashtra for the Vedanta-Foxconn affiliate project. The coalition government is determined to attract massive investment in Maharashtra and eliminate unemployment in the state,” Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant tweeted this morning.

वेदांता-फॉक्सकॉनच्या संलग्न प्रकल्पासाठी महाराष्ट्राची निवड करण्याचा निर्णय घेतल्याबद्दल वेदातांचे अध्यक्ष अनिल अगरवाल यांचे आभार. महाराष्ट्रात मोठ्या प्रमाणात गुंतवणूक यावी आणि राज्यातील बेरोजगारी दूर व्हावी यास्तव युती सरकार कटिबद्ध आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 15, 2022

Yesterday, Mr Samant had revealed that in a phone call with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured “a similar project, or a better one, to Maharashtra”.

In a series of tweets, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal said his company would soon involve Maharashtra in “our forward integration”.

“Our investments in semiconductor and display glass production will create an ecosystem of industries across the country. We are committed to invest in Maharashtra. We will soon create a hub where Maharashtra will be part of our forward integration,” Mr Agarwal tweeted.

“We, at Vedanta-Foxconn, have been assessing the sites and engaging in dialogue with state governments for the last two years, and hope to continue these conversations for the growth of our country in years to come,” he added.

The company will create a hub in Maharashtra to manufacture iPhones and other television equipment, Mr Agarwal has said, adding that this would be "kind of forward integration for the Gujarat JV plant".

A political row has erupted over Vedanta-Foxconn finalising with the Gujarat government a $20 billion project to set up a semiconductor manufacturing and display fabrication plant. Maharashtra had been lobbying for seven years for the project.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was a minister in the ousted Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – who broke away from the Sena and formed a new government with the BJP in June.

Aaditya Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of losing the deal to Gujarat even though it was all but finalised.

Mr Samant denied it, blaming the previous government for sitting on the project offer for seven months and not offering incentives to the companies.

Mr Samant said Eknath Shinde spoke to the prime minister on Tuesday after the Vedanta-Foxconn signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Gujarat government.

"We are also feeling sad over losing the project. We are sorry. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister put forth his views before the Prime Minister on Vedanta (Foxconn semi-conductor project). The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister on this matter. The PM has assured the youth that a similar project, or a better one, will be given to Maharashtra," the minister said.

Vedanta's Mr Agarwal said that the company chose Gujarat on the basis of professional and independent advice.

“We decided on Gujarat few months ago as it met our expectations. But in the July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with a competitive offer. We have to start in one place and based on professional and independent advice, we chose Gujarat," he said.