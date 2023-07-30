She Drove Cabs To Support Family, Will Now Fly To UK For Marketing Course

She will receive the grant money after completion of all formal processes by July 31.

A Maharashtra woman who makes a living driving a taxi in tribal areas, and dreamt of studying abroad, will soon be headed to the UK, thanks to a spot-decision by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kiran Kurma from Reguntha, a village in Gadchiroli district affected by Naxal violence, has received a Rs 40 lakh scholarship, which she intends to spend on a one-year International Marketing Management course at University of Leeds. She then plans on working in a company there for two years before returning home.

She will receive the grant money after completion of all formal processes by July 31.

A resident of Reguntha village of Sironcha tehsil, Kiran Kurma has a master's degree in Economics from Osmania University, Hyderabad. She started driving a taxi from Reguntha to Sironcha and back, a 140 km-route, to make a living after finishing her degree. She currently owns three taxis.

Ms Kurma travelled to Mumbai to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for monetary assistance in covering expenses for her higher education. She was initially hesitant and sought help from a friend to meet him. When they reached the Vidhan Bhawan, the Chief Minister was still in his office. Ms Kurma handed him her application, and the Chief Minister immediately dialled Sumant Bhange, the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department. He then asked Kiran Kurma to go to the ministry, but even before she could reach the secretary, the Chief Minister had already sent the application to Mr Bhange through WhatsApp.