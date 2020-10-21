BJP's Eknath Khadse To Join NCP On Friday: Maharashtra Minister Amid Buzz

There had been speculation in the last few days that he may quit the BJP. (File)

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said today.

"He (Khadse) will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP," Jayant Patil, the state NCP chief, told reporters.

Eknath Khadse, who was a minister in the BJP government in Maharashtra in 2016, has been upset since he was made to resign over allegations of corruption.

There had been speculation in the last few days that he may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party. The BJP had also commented on the buzz.

"This kind of mahurat (auspicious time) is being talked about every day and I will not speak on it," former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP had said on Tuesday.

A day before, Sharad Pawar had said that Eknath Khadse, as leader of opposition, had played a huge role in building the BJP in Maharashtra. "He would criticise us and we would take note of it," Mr Pawar said.

He said Mr Khadse would be justified in quitting the BJP. "One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why shouldn't he shift to a party which appreciates his work," the NCP veteran had said.