'Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne': Raghav Chadha's Appeal To Gujarat Voters

Raghav Chadha addressed a huge rally in Gujarat.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha claimed on Thursday that Gujarat has decided to give a chance to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the state elections scheduled later this year. Mr Chadha, who was addressing a rally in Gir Somnath, said that after years of Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress rule in the state, it's time for AAP now.

"After giving 35 years to Congress, 27 years to BJP, people of Gujarat have decided to give one chance to Kejriwal this time. Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne," said Mr Chadha. He also paid a visit to the Somnath Temple.

AAP, through its official Twitter handle, shared photos and videos from the rally where Raghav Chadha is seen addressing a huge crowd. Elections are due in Gujarat later this year and a win in the western state, considered a BJP stronghold, is crucial for AAP to realise its national aspirations. The party already rules Delhi and Punjab, and has set its sights on Gujarat now.

The war of words between the BJP and AAP has intensified over the past few months. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that many leaders and workers of the BJP secretly support AAP in Gujarat.

"Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP," he said at a rally in Valsad district last week.

Raghav Chadha was appointed the co-incharge for the Gujarat assembly elections by the Aam Aadmi Party last month. He was the co-architect of AAP's Punjab victory earlier this year where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 92 out of 117 seats, bagging a significant 79 percent majority. Mr Chadha, 34, is the youngest MP in the Rajya Sabha.