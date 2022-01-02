85 Students Test Covid Positive At Uttarakhand School

85 students of Classes 6-12 tested positive for Covid on Saturday, said an official. (Representational)

Eighty-five students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkot tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the administration to declare the school a micro containment zone.

An official said samples of 496 students and school staff were sent for the RT-PCR testing after 11 students of the school tested positive recently.

Eighty-five students of Classes 6-12 tested positive for Covid on Saturday, he said.

The students have been kept in isolation at the school, which has been declared a micro containment zone, the official said.

The district administration and the Health Department will soon take a call on whether or not to send home students whose reports have come negative, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)