Eight-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Beaten Up By Uttar Pradesh Teacher Dies

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

All India | | Updated: October 21, 2018 14:22 IST
The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. (Representational)

Banda, Uttar Pradesh: 

A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has been charged after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him, the police said today.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim's family member.

Police are probing the matter, the officer added.

