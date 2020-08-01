'May The Spirit Of Brotherhood Be Furthered': PM Wishes On Eid Al-Adha

Eid al-Adha: "May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the country this morning on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as low-key celebrations were held across India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi tweeted

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished everyone on the occasion but advised everyone to follow social distancing.

"Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," he tweeted.

In pictures from Delhi's Jama Masjid, devotees were seen following COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distance. Various steps were taken to ensure safety measures as Namaaz was offered at the iconic mosque at around 6.05am.

On the auspicious occasion, greetings poured in on Twitter. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were some of the early ones who wished people on social media.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. Id-ul-Zuha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for His creation," M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

In photos shared on social media, Muslim devotees are seen offering namaaz at mosques. Celebrities, politicians and sportsmen extended their greetings on the auspicious day.