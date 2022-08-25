Probe Agency Arrests 'Middleman' In Jharkhand Illegal Mining Case After AK-47s Found

Enforcement Directorate recovered two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets from a house linked to Prem Prakash

The Enforcement Directorate or ED has arrested a man identified as Prem Prakash in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe into an illegal mining case in Jharkhand, officials said today.

Mr Prakash was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at around 2 am this morning and will be produced before a Ranchi court where the federal agency will seek his custody, they said.

This is the third arrest in the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mr Mishra's associate and muscleman Bachhu Yadav.

The probe agency had on Wednesday launched searches at premises linked to Prem Prakash in Ranchi, apart from a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, and recovered two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets from a house linked to Prem Prakash in the state capital.

The weapons belonged to two Jharkhand Police constables, who were suspended after the Enforcement Directorate made the recoveries.



