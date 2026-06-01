"Ecosystems Build Nations": Gautam Adani After Meeting 17 Startup Founders

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani interacted with founders of some promising startups today, and expressed hope that the coming together of the best talent across roles and sectors will build the next India.

In a post on social media, Adani shared a photo with 17 startup founders who are part of the Griffin Founders collective that is shaping the next decade of India's digital economy.

"Met 17 of India's most compelling startup founders earlier today, most of them building at the frontiers of deep tech," Adani said in a post on Instagram.

"It was inspiring, but more than that, it was a reminder. The next India will not be built in silos. It will be built at the intersection of founders, infrastructure, capital, energy, logistics, AI, space and talent," he said. "Founders build companies. Ecosystems build nations."

Earlier, in his annual message for the financial year 2026, Adani had made a case that infrastructure and intelligence now reinforce each other from the ground up, unlike in the past.

Before AI can think, energy must flow; before data can move, infrastructure must stand, which is why the Adani Group's portfolio spanning ports, airports, energy, transmission, logistics, data centres and manufacturing is not a collection of disparate businesses, but a single integrated platform designed to connect the physical and digital worlds.

The Adani Group chairman pointed out that the next era of competitive advantage will not belong to organisations with scattered interests, but to those capable of combining infrastructure, energy, technology and execution into a unified system.

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