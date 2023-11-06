Strong Tremors In Delhi After 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby cities on Monday afternoon as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal again, its second quake in three days.

The National Centre for Seismology said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The tremors triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting a vigorous shaking of desks and furniture.

Footage on social media also showed people rushing out of residential buildings.

Last Friday, a powerful 6.4 earthquake hit Nepal that killed at least 157 people. It was the Himalayan nation's worst earthquake since 2015. Nepal lies in one of the world's most active tectonic zones which makes it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.