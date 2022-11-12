Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Neighbouring Areas; Second Time This Week

Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining states around 8 pm today, prompting many to rush out of their houses and offices, in the second such earthquake felt in the region. The epicentre was again in Nepal, while the magnitude was 5.4 on the Richter scale, reported the National Center for Seismology.

Nepal's earthquake monitoring authority said the epicentre was around Patadewal in Bajhang district and the exact time was 8.12 pm local time, meaning 7.57 pm in India. "This is the fifth earthquake in Nepal in the last three days with an intensity of 4 or above," the authority said.

This was lower than the intensity of the earthquake felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India earlier this week. The depth was again 10 km below the earth's surface.

Tremors were today reported from Noida and Gurugram, besides other areas in Haryana and UP, and Uttarakhand and Punjab. People reacted immediately on Twitter and other social media platforms, with many sharing memes too.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 am after a 6.3-magnitude quake struck in Nepal. The depth of that earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal.