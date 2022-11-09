Strong Tremors In Delhi, Neighbouring Areas After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal

Delhi earthquake: The tremors were felt in all of NCR

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 2 am on Thursday after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night.



The severe tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well.

The depth of the earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in around five hours. The last earthquake, magnitude 4.9, was reported in Nepal at 8:52 pm on Wednesday.

The tremors felt in Delhi were so strong, that many went outside their houses for safety.

It's that time when poori society neeche khadi milti hai🥰😍#earthquake#delhi — Rohan Gupta (@RohanGuptaa02) November 8, 2022

Within a half an hour of the quake, #earthquake started trending on Twitter with more than 20,000 tweets. Some tweeted to say they've never felt this strong an earthquake.

I NEVER FELT SUCH STRONG EARTHQUAKE TREMORS. I LEGIT THOUGHT SOME UNNATURAL PRESENCE IS SHAKING MY BED :( :o STRONG EARTHQUAKE IN FARIDABAD AND DELHI NCR. — prathimakumar (@prathimakumar30) November 8, 2022

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt nearly for 10 seconds at 02.00 am. — Dr. Munish Kumar Sharma (@30Munish) November 8, 2022

There have been no immediate reports of any loss to life or damage to property.