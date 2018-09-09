Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR, Say Reports

The Indian Meteorological Department was yet to provide details of the epicentre and intensity of the quake.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 09, 2018 17:01 IST
Earthquake: Tremors were felt by residents in Delhi NCR (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon following an earthquake, news agency ANI reported.

Social media users reported feeling the tremors.

The Indian Meteorological Department was yet to provide details of the epicentre and intensity of the quake.

