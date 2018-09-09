Earthquake: Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR, Say Reports

Tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon following an earthquake, news agency ANI reported.
Social media users reported feeling the tremors.
There was #earthquake I just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi.- Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 9, 2018
#earthquake tremors felt in Gurugram- Praveen Yadav (@TweetPraveenY) September 9, 2018
Was that an earthquake in NCR??- Saurabh Pandey (@skpju1990) September 9, 2018
The Indian Meteorological Department was yet to provide details of the epicentre and intensity of the quake.