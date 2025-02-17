Video Shows Moment 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Delhi-NCR

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday morning, causing panic among residents and forcing them to rush out of their houses. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's depth was five kilometres. The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

Several videos showed the moment the earthquake hit the national capital. CCTV footage from the terrace camera of a house in Delhi shows tank pipes and wires moving with heavy intensity. In another similar video, an electric wire can be seen shaking.

While the tremors lasted for only three to four seconds, residents have described them as "one of the most insane earthquakes".

"I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if any bridge or something had collapsed," a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said.

Another resident of Ghaziabad said, "Tremors were so strong. Felt like a train was moving nearby. Everything was shaking. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking."

According to citizens, a loud sound was heard when the earthquake struck the national capital.

The epicentre of the quake - Dhuala Kuan - has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, an official said.

Shortly after the tremors, the Delhi Police urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi," they wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to "stay calm" and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he said.