Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea

The NCS shared the details in a post on X. The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46N latitude and 94.07E longitude.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea
Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands):

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea in the early hours on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS shared the details in a post on X. The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andaman Sea, Earthquake
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com