Earthquake In Rajasthan With Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Near Bikaner

Earthquake today in Rajasthan strikes near Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported near Bikaner in Rajasthan on Tuesday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 157 km north of Bikaner, Rajasthan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 4:28:56 PM IST at a depth of 217 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



