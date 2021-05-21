5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Near Changlang In Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Changlang

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was reported near Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 402 km southeast (SE) of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:18 PM IST at a depth of 100 km from the surface.

