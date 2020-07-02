4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Earthquake today in Arunachal Pradesh strikes near Changlang.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 174 km south-southeast (SSE) of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:08:23 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

