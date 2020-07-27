Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh with Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Near Pangin

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Pangin

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 286 km north (N) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:39 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



