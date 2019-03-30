Earth Hour Day 2019: Switch Off The Lights And Join Millions To 'Connect To Earth'

Earth Hour 2019 will be observed on saturday from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM local time.

Earth Hour is a global movement that encourages people to conserve power. People are encouraged to switch off the lights for half an hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Saturday, their local time. Famous monuments across the world will also observe Earth Hour by switching off the lights. Keeping in mind environment and climate change, people are encouraged to switch off unnecessary lights and appliances like fridges, freezers, hot water cylinders, lights, and dryers to conserve energy. Earth Hour is also an opportunity to focus on long-term changes that everyone can make to do their part for the planet.

Dedicate one hour to the Earth on Earth Hour and users around the world share stories online with hashtag #Connect2Earth.

Origin of Earth Hour:

Earth Hour was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Since then, it has grown to engage more than 7,000 cities and towns across 187 countries and territories to raise awareness for energy consumption and effects on the environment.

Monuments In Solidarity With Earth Hour:

The world's biggest landmarks - such as the Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, Carnaby Street, Buckingham Palace, and Edinburgh Castle - switch off lights as a visual display of their commitment.

In the past decade, Earth Hour has inspired millions to support and participate in critical climate and environmental initiatives, helping drive climate policy, awareness and action worldwide. On Saturday, millions of people around the world will turn off their lights for one hour to show their commitment to protecting nature.

You can also join this global initiative and switch off your lights and be part of the change.

