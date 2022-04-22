Earth Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet".

Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day aims to spread awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming. A number of campaigns, drives and events are organised to motivate people to come together and help find solutions to problems plaguing our planet.

Theme

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In our Planet” calling for businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.

The United Nations celebrates the day as International Mother Earth Day. It will mark the day with the theme - “Harmony with Nature”.

History

During the first Earth Day, on April 22, 1970, 20 million hit the streets across cities to protest against the impacts of 150 years of industrial development which had left a growing legacy of serious human health impacts.

For Earth Day 2022, various events and seminars are organised to spread awareness. People, who are willing to participate, can visit the official website of Earth Day and pick an event.

Inspirations Quotes on Earth Day

-- I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use - Mother Teresa

-- Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein.

-- The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations - John Paul II

-- Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries - Jimmy Carter