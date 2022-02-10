'Dynastic Politics' To Divert Attention From Double-Engine Failures: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said talks on dynastic politics are ere meant to deflect public attention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on "dynastic" parties which swore by "socialism" on Thursday appeared to have got under the skin of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was also, understandably, sore over the praise showered on Nitish Kumar, his ex-boss and father Lalu Prasad's arch-rival, by the Prime Minister.

"The BJP has succeeded in casting Nitish Kumar in its mould. Narendra Modi has just certified that," Mr Yadav told reporters in Patna.

The RJD leader was asked about an interview of the Prime Minister in which he came down heavily on "parivaarvaad" and praised "socialist" leaders like the Bihar Chief Minister for not making progeny the political successor.

Mr Yadav, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, was of the view that the talks on dynastic politics were meant to deflect public attention from "failures of the double engine government".

The BJP shares power with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the state as well as the centre.

"The same coalition says in Delhi that funds have been allocated to the state. Here the government of the alliance says it has received no money. They are just trying to fool the people," Mr Yadav said.

He said the people of Bihar are still waiting for "19 lakh jobs", promised ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, and special category status, an old demand which has been hanging fire.