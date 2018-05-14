Dust Storm Damages Mango Harvest, UP Farmers Face 40% Losses Mango farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow say the losses incurred by them due to the dust storm could run as high as 40 per cent of the harvest

Mango farmers say they will have to sell the damaged fruit at throwaway prices now Lucknow: The dust storm that hit northern parts of the country on Sunday has damaged mango plantations, putting farmers in trouble at a time when it's the peak season for the fruit harvest.



Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow say the losses incurred by them could run as high as 40 per cent of the harvest. "We have suffered a huge loss as 40 per cent of mangoes are damaged. It can be only used to make pickle now. All farmers and planters are left in the lurch. Mangoes are the only source of income for us," said a farmer in Lucknow.



"These mangoes will have to be sold at Re 1 or Rs 2. It could only be used for making pickles. These mangoes are completely useless now," another farmer said.



They farmers say their entire year was dependent on this harvest, and it appears impossible for them to recover the cost now.

Most of the mangoes damaged in the dust storm were the ones that were ready for harvesting.



Thirty-nine people have died in Uttar Pradesh alone, while nine were killed in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The storm brought down walls, uprooted trees and snapped power connection in many regions. More than 70 incoming flights were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last evening. The violent weather affected train and metro services in Delhi and its suburbs.



"The storm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours," said Charan Singh, scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department.







