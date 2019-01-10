Dubai-bound SpiceJet Flight Returns To Mumbai Due To 'Technical Issue'

The technical fault led to a four-hour delay in Mumbai-Dubai SpiceJet flight.

A SpiceJet aircraft on Thursday returned to Mumbai airport soon after taking-off for Dubai following a technical glitch.

The snag was corrected by the airline engineers and the plane resumed the journey to Dubai after a delay of four hours. All passengers are said to be safe.

SpiceJet issued a statement saying, "On January 9, 2019, flight SG-13 returned to Mumbai due to a minor technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing. Reports of emergency landing are wrong and baseless. After checks, aircraft continued with its rotation and has landed at Dubai in normal course of business."

On January 6, a Dubai-bound Air India express flight from Mumbai, carrying around 180 passengers, had to return due to a "hydraulic" failure.