Ticket Checker Pees On Woman Passenger, Railway Minister Sacks Him

A drunk ticket checker who allegedly peed on a woman onboard an Amritsar-Kolkata train has been sacked today - an action taken on the instructions of Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnav. Munna Kumar, a Bihar resident, was arrested in Lucknow yesterday, a day after he urinated on the passenger's head.

The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express, Government Railway Police officials said. Munna Kumar was on leave on the day of the incident, they said.

"The conduct showing disrespect to women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation," the northern railway said in a letter to the man. I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of "REMOVAL FROM SERVICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT" for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant," read the statement.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," tweeted the Railways Minister while sharing the letter.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," tweeted the Railways Minister.

The incident comes months after two similar cases were reported on two Air India flights - New York to Delhi and Paris to Delhi.

On November 26, a "drunk" male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Just ten days after the shocking incident another such incident took place on the Paris-Delhi sector when a man peed on a blanket of a female passenger.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the first case, was arrested in January and banned by the airline for four months. No penal action was pressed in the second incident after the passenger gave a written apology.