Drunk Man Kills 20-Year-Old Son In Maharashtra

Accused Vitthal Gunjal and his son Anil would quarrel almost daily over trivial issues at their home in Amrapali slums in the Upnagar area, the police official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Drunk Man Kills 20-Year-Old Son In Maharashtra
The father has been arrested on murder charges. (Representational)
Nashik:

A man from Maharashtra's Nashik has been arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old son during a fight, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Vitthal Gunjal and his son Anil would quarrel almost daily over trivial issues at their home in Amrapali slums in the Upnagar area, the police official said.

On Tuesday night, both got into a fight after becoming drunk. During the fight, the Vitthal hit Anil with a heavy object, seriously injuring his son.

Anil succumbed to the injuries in a hospital on Wednesday morning, the official said.

The father has been arrested on murder charges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

