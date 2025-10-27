UP Man Killed By Son, Nephew For Abusing His Minor Daughters: Cops

A 55-year-old man, who had allegedly been sexually abusing his minor daughters, was killed with a gun and sword by his son and nephew, both minors, in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased -- identified as Pawan Chaudhary, who originally hailed from Rajasthan's Deeg district -- was a criminal with robbery, kidnapping and molestation cases slapped against him earlier, they said.

According to police, the girls -- aged 13 and 14 years -- had come to stay with Chaudhary's elder brother at a village in Kosikalan area during Diwali, in a bid to escape the incest and torture. Their brother was already staying with the uncle to pursue his studies.

On Sunday, Chaudhary arrived at his brother's house around 2 pm and tried to forcibly take the girls home.

On hearing their cries, his son and nephew tried to stop him, but he attacked them as well. In the melee, the minor boys snatched Chaudhary's country-made pistol and sword and killed him, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said Chaudhary had several cases registered against him in Deeg.

"He was a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping and molestation. Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased subjected his two minor daughters to abhorrent behaviour, after which they refused to live with him. Their uncle tried to enrol them in a hostel for education, but he brought them back even from there," Rawat said.

Following the incident, the police apprehended the minor boys. On interrogation, the four children revealed about the repeated abuse and torture.

Station House Officer of Kosikalan police station, Ajay Kaushal, said that Chaudhary's brother Harishankar corroborated the children's statements, and said that he had even tried to harass his sister-in-law.

Harishankar told police that Chaudhary had previously served jail sentence for kidnapping a girl. He was also accused of murdering his mother and wife. For this reason, and due to their own suffering, his daughters refused to live with him, he informed police.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's uncle Ramdev and the accused children are being interrogated, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

