Drunk Man Hacks Wife, 2 Daughters To Death In Jharkhand

A woman and her two minor daughters were axed to death allegedly by her husband in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused man, who was reportedly drunk during the killing, was arrested.

The incident happened in Ludrabasa village under Muffasil police station on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Police said Gurucharan Padiya and his wife Jano used to quarrel frequently over his habit of drinking.

Around 2.30 am on Tuesday, they had an altercation over some issue and in a fit of rage, Padiya picked up an axe and killed her as well as their daughters aged 5 years and 1 year, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

