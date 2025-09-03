'Drunk' Lawyer Chants '<i>Har Har Mahadev</i>' On Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight, Chaos Erupts

Chaos erupted onboard a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight on Monday after a drunk lawyer allegedly chanted religious slogans like "Har Har Mahadev" and urged fellow passengers to chant "Jai Shri Ram", before getting into an argument with the airline crew over his behaviour.

The incident, according to sources, took place on 6E 6571 on Monday after the flight was reportedly stranded at the parking bay for a little over 30 minutes.

IndiGo said the lawyer, who was seated in 31D, was found misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing the remaining passengers "under the influence of alcohol".

The passenger, who was allegedly carrying liquor in what appeared to be a soft drink bottle, reportedly made an objectionable remark at a crew member after she tried to question him.

"We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers," the airline said in a statement.

"In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," it added.

IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew, it said.

The airline handed over the lawyer to the security at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and also filed a police complaint over his behaviour.

The lawyer, however, filed a counter-complaint, alleging harassment by crew members. He also said the bottle he was carrying was a beer bottle and showed a purported receipt of the purchase he made at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport before he boarded the flight.