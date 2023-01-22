Drunk Air Force Sergeant Arrested For Hoax Bomb Call To Delay Train Departure

He got late and allegedly made the call to delay the departure.

An Indian Air Force sergeant was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to delay the departure of the Mumbai Rajdhani Express from New Delhi Railway Station, police said.

The PCR command room informed the police regarding the call at 4:48 pm on Saturday, they said, adding that the train was scheduled to leave for Mumbai at 4:55 pm.

No explosive was found during a search carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the railways and the Railway Protection Force.

"The mobile number was tracked, and it was found that Sunil Sangwan (35), a sergeant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), made the call," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Hareesh HP said.

According to police, Mr Sangwan was scheduled to board the train to go to his place of posting at Air Force Station in Santacruz, Mumbai. He got late and allegedly made the call to delay the departure of the train from Delhi.

"The caller was traced from coach B-9 seat number-1. His identity was established through his Indian Air Force ID card. The mobile handset which he used to make the PCR call has also been recovered," the DCP said.

"The caller was subjected to a medical examination which confirmed he was drunk," he added.

An FIR under relevant IPC sections and the Indian Railway Act was registered against Mr Sangwan, and he was later arrested.

