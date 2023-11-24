Drugs Worth Rs 7.25 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested: Cops

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized 29,000 Yaba tablets from drug peddlers. (Representational)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 29,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7.25 crore from their possession on Thursday night, a senior official said.

Based on secret information, a team of STF carried out an operation in Katahbari area under the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati, DIG (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

"During the operation, we recovered and seized 29,000 Yaba tablets at the Katahbari area under Gorchuk police station in Guwahati city. We arrested two persons from the rented house of peddlers," he added.

The arrested persons were identified as Mujakkir Hussain of Katahbari and Saiful Islam of Bhella under the Barpeta police station.

