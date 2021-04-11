Drug Smugglers Open Fire, Two Police Personnel Killed In Rajasthan

Two constables were killed in the firing, police said (Representational)

Two police constables were killed after suspected drug smugglers opened fire at a patrolling team in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Kotdi police station and Raika police station areas when police teams were patrolling after setting up barricades.

The armed smugglers, who were travelling in two vehicles, opened fire at the police teams in which the two constables sustained bullet injuries. They succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Bhilwara SP Vikas Sharma said, "Two constables were killed in the firing. Police teams have been alerted to search for the accused."

The victims were identified as Omkar Raika and Pawan Chaudhary.