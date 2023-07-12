Drug Smuggler Arrested With 2 Kg Of Suspected Heroin In Assam: Cops

The drug smuggler was arrested from Sonapur area, police said. (Representational)

The Special Task Force of Assam police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler and seized narcotics worth Rs 16 crore weighing at least 2 kilograms.

According to police, the drug smuggler, who has been identified as Mafizul Haque, was arrested from Sonapur area when he was travelling in a car.

The Assam police said that the operation against the drug smuggler was carried out under the guidance of it's chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

"We have got an information and traced the person travelling in Honda City. The vehicle in which the peddler traveling was tried to be stopped at Sonapur Tollgate. However, the peddler tried to escape for which one round had to be fired. But at last, we apprehended him with the seized drugs," said Kamrup Additional SP (HQ) Kalyan Kumar Pathak.



"The Manipuri suppliers(who were to deliver the contraband) had even selected and visited the areas for unloading the contraband. However, at the last moment, they decided to offload at Sonapur. We get an tip off and nabbed the drug peddler," Mr Pathak added.