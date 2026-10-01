Drones, Chips, AI: India Proposes $25-Billion Pool For Deep Tech Startups

India has proposed a $25 billion pool to support Deep Tech startups as it seeks to reduce dependence on foreign technology and compete globally.

Rajat Tandon, president of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), said the proposed pool would combine government support, private equity and venture capital, along with additional funding.

Deep Tech refers to technologies built on scientific research or major engineering advances. These include artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, drones and space technology.

Deep Tech Deals And Funding Rise

The IVCA-Venture Intelligence Bharat DeepTech Report 2026 recorded $11.4 billion in cumulative private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) funding across 957 Deep Tech deals between 2015 and July 16, 2026.

Here, “funding” refers to the total amount of money investors put into Deep Tech companies through PE-VC investments during a given period, while a deal is an individual investment transaction involving a company. One company may therefore receive funding through multiple deals.

The annual data show that India recorded 18 deals worth $91 million in 2015. By 2020, the number had increased to 62 deals, attracting $552 million.

The sector recorded its highest annual funding in 2025, at nearly $3 billion across 189 deals. By July 16, 2026, companies had raised another $997 million across 103 deals.

India's Position In Global Funding

The IVCA report shows that India remains a smaller player in Deep Tech investment compared with major economies such as the United States and China.

India ranked fifth among the five countries compared, with investment levels far below those of the US and China, while its funding was close to Germany's but slightly lower.

Where Is The Money Going?

Between 2015 and July 16, 2026, AI and generative AI companies attracted the highest private investment among India's Deep Tech sectors, with $2.88 billion.

Companies developing business software and electric vehicle and battery technologies each received around $1.5 billion. Biotechnology and life sciences attracted $850 million, while robotics and automation received $780 million.

Where Are India's Deep Tech Hubs?

Bengaluru accounted for 51 per cent of recorded deals and 50 per cent of funding in the IVCA city-level analysis between 2015 and July 16, 2026.

Mumbai, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune were also among the leading hubs. The report identifies emerging activity in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi and other cities, although these figures do not represent every startup or research institution in India.