Drones, Balloons Banned In Bengaluru Ahead Of Aero India 2019

Security has been heightened ahead of Aero India 2019 that February 20 in Bengaluru.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, aircraft systemsand balloons have been banned in Bengaluru for security reasons during the five-day Aero India show starting February 20, police said.

"In view of the aerospace expo at the Yelahanka Air Force Station from Wednesday, flying of aerial platforms like UAVs or drones, UAS and balloons are banned over the city to maintain law and order under the prevailing security scenario," Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar in a statement.

The police also banned parking of vehicles on both sides of the highway around the air base from Monday to Sunday to prevent congestion.

"Vehicular traffic from Mekhri Circle in the city centre to the international airport via Hebbal flyover and the Yelahanka air base will be regulated or diverted during the air show from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to prevent gridlock and ensure vehicular movement on the main thoroughfare leading to National Highway 7 and the airport," he said.

The airport operator (Bangalore International Airport Ltd -- BIAL) has rescheduled departures and arrivals of domestic and international flights since February 14 to facilitate flying display of military and civil aircraft at the air show.

"Arrival and departure of passenger flights will be affected for five hours (10 am-12 noon and 2 to 5 pm) on February 18-19; six hours (9am-12 noon and 2 to 5 pm) on February 20; and five hours (10 a.m.-12 noon and 2 p.m.-5 p.m.) from February 21-24," BIAL said in a statement earlier.

The tech hub's airport is the third largest in the country after Delhi and Mumbai.