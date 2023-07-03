Drone Spotted Over PM Modi's Residence, Delhi Cops Launch Probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence come under the no-fly zone.

A probe has been launched after a drone was spotted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi early this morning.



The Prime Minister's official residence comes under the no-fly zone.

The drone was reportedly seen over the PM residence at around 5 am. After being alerted, the Delhi Police launched a search operation to track the drone.

Police and other security agencies have, however, not found anything suspicious so far.

"Thorough searches were made in nearby areas, but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence," Delhi Police said in a statement.