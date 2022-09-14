Lumpy Skin Disease Terrifies Farmers, Rajasthan Worst-Hit: 10 Points

The disease is caused by a virus and does not affect people; it is spread by flies or mosquitoes, causing nodules to form on the skin.

The first case of infection was reported in April in Gujarat's Kutch region. Over 75,000 cattle have died since July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week that the centre is committed for 100 per cent vaccination of livestock by 2025.

Drone footage shows terrifying images of infected cattle in Rajasthan and Gujarat. There are over eight affected states where the disease has spread rapidly since July.

The 'goat pox vaccine' is being given to all cattle in the affected states. The government says that the vaccine is "100 per cent effective" against the lumpy skin disease.

Rajasthan has reported over 50,000 deaths so far. The number of death in the state is 600-700 per day, officials said.

Maharashtra has set up a special task force and attention is focused on areas like Jalgaon and Amravati.

Of crucial importance is how to sequester infected cattle to prevent the outbreak from spreading, and the safe disposal of the bodies of cattle that have died.

Infected livestock show fever and sterility and poor milk production can follow - all this has severe financial implications for farmers.