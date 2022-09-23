Driving Licence To Be Suspended If Bus Lane Discipline Violated Thrice

DTO (headquarters) will be the authority to either disqualify or revoke the driving licence.(File)

The licences of drivers here violating the bus lane discipline thrice will be suspended and they will have to undergo a one-month training for getting it restored, according to an official order.

The Delhi government's Transport Department had set in motion a bus lane discipline drive from April 1.

The order stated that DTO (headquarters) will be the licensing authority to either disqualify or revoke the driving licence of errant drivers after the offence is flagged by enforcement agencies following three consecutive violations of the bus lane discipline.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, the Commissioner Transport Department, GNCT of Delhi, being Competent Authority, is hereby pleased to designate DTO (HQ.) as Licensing Authority to exercise the powers under Section 19 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to disqualify or revoke the driving license forwarded by Enforcement Agencies under sub-section 4 of section 206, for the violation of Bus lane discipline by the same driver three times in a row," read the order. "Further, in case of suspension of Driving license, the Licensing Authority shall not revoke suspension of the Driving license until a one-month refresher course has been completed by the said driver at DTC training school at Nand Nagri, in pursuance of provisions under sub- section 2A of Section 19 of the MV Act, 1988," it added.

