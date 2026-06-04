Dress Code, No Music: 'Islam-Friendly Gym' In Kerala Sparks Debate

A fitness centre at Puthunagaram in Kerala's Palakkad has triggered a public debate after announcing that it would be converted into an 'Islam-friendly gym' functioning in accordance with Sharia-based guidelines.

The announcement (now deleted), initially shared through the Instagram profile of 'Nawaz Muthu T', said the gym, which has been operating for the past 15 years, would undergo certain changes to introduce a new set of rules for its members.

According to the announcement, the proposed changes include a complete ban on music inside the gym, separate workout timings for men and women, and a dress code requiring members to ensure that their 'awrah' (parts of the body that are required to be covered according to Islamic guidelines) remains covered while exercising.

The gym management said men and women would not be allowed to work out together, and separate schedules would be arranged to maintain the guidelines.

Women members would be required to wear clothing, including hijab, that covers the body as per the stated religious requirements.

The move is being described by the management as Kerala's first 'Islam-friendly gym'.

The announcement has attracted widespread attention and intense discussions on social media, following which the original video posted on Instagram was removed.

The development has triggered reactions from different sections, with supporters viewing it as a fitness space aligned with religious preferences, while others have raised questions over the nature and scope of such separate facilities.

The background of the gym owner and further details about the proposed changes are not immediately clear.

Concerns have also been raised by some sections over whether the centre will remain limited to fitness activities or whether it would introduce any other forms of training.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to the emergence of specialised fitness spaces based on religious or cultural preferences and the debate over their role in public life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)