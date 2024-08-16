DRDO Scientist Ram Narain Agarwal, 'Father Of Agni Missile', Dies At 84

RN Agarwal had served as the Agni programme director and also as the director of ASL

Ram Narain Agarwal, regarded as the 'father of Agni missiles' in India, died in Hyderabad. He was 84.

RN Agarwal, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died on Thursday following mild old-age related ailments, DRDO sources told Press Trust of India.

He had served as the Agni programme director and also as the director of ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory) in Hyderabad.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and 'Missile Man' of India had started IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme) and Agni was a key programme in it, the sources told Press Trust of India.

RN Agarwal was instrumental in initiating the Agni series of missiles, they said.

The Telangana government on Friday decided to conduct the funeral of Agarwal with police honours on August 17, an official communication said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to issue orders for conducting the funeral with the honours.



