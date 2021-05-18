Dr KK Aggarwal, Ex-Chief Of India Medical Association, Dies Of COVID-19

Dr KK Aggarwal, 62 died "after a lengthy battle with Covid", said a statement on his Twitter account.

KK Aggarwal, a former president of the Indian Medical Association and a prominent face of the medical fraternity in the country, died last night of Covid. The Padma Shri award winner had been on ventilator support for the past few days at Delhi's All India Institure of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to his family.

"Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," said the statement.

Dr Aggarwal, a cardiologist, also headed the Heart Care Foundation of India. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.

Since the pandemic broke out last year, he had been vocal on various aspects of the coronavirus and had posted several videos and statements to raise public awareness.

His family wrote: "He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned."