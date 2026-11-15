'Don't Want To Burden Daughter': UP Man Performs Own 'Tehrvi' While Alive

An 80-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat performed his own 'Tehrvi', a ritual carried out by family members after someone's death, saying he had no son and claiming he did not want to burden his only daughter with responsibilities.

The event has drawn attention among people in Johri village in the Baraut tehsil area, where Baljor Singh resides.

'Tehrvi' is a traditional Hindu ceremony that is performed on the 13th day after a person's death, which includes rituals like 'havan' (a sacred fire ritual) and a feast. The rituals are usually performed by the person's son.

The fire ritual was also held as per tradition on Sunday, while 900 people turned up for the feast.

"The thought occurred to me that since I have no son, I should ensure my daughter isn't burdened with these responsibilities. I am performing this task while I am still alive," Singh explained, speaking of the unusual event.

He even tied a turban on the head of his 10-year-old grandson, Mukul, signifying that he would have to bear the responsibilities of the family after his grandfather's death.

"My family is here, and people from the village have also arrived. I have one daughter who has three children, two boys and one girl. I own two 'bighas' of land, which I have already given to my grandson," Singh said after the ceremony.

The preparations for the event were as elaborate as other major celebrations. Eight cooks were hired to cook food for around 900 people, which included fried bread and a vegetable curry, as well as sweets.

"My father is performing his own 'tehrrvi (thirteenth-day funeral rite) while he is still alive. I am his only child and have no brothers. It feels good," Singh's daughter Pinky said.

Uttar Pradesh minister KP Singh was present during the event and congratulated the man for starting such a unique ceremony.

(With inputs from Vipin Kumar)