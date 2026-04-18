Chinese Family Buries Rs 1.5 Crore Mercedes Car During Funeral, Faces Backlash

A Chinese family's grand tribute backfired after it was reprimanded by the government and forced to issue an apology following a funeral ceremony where a luxury car was buried. The incident took place in the northern Liaoning province, where a man, believed to be in his 70s, died. He was an avid car collector, which prompted his children to bury a Mercedes-Benz S450L valued at around 1.1 million yuan (Rs 1.49 crore). The "8888" license plate attached to the vehicle is also believed to be worth at least 100,000 yuan (Rs 13.6 lakh).

A red cloth was draped over the German car while red ribbons were tied to the side mirrors, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. Villagers who helped lower and bury the vehicle were given 500-yuan (Rs 6,812) red envelopes by one of the male family members.

Authorities intervened the following day, with the local civil affairs bureau reprimanding the family for the illegal burial, citing 'feudal superstition.' In addition to covering the costs of excavation, site clearance, and environmental restoration, the family issued a public apology and may face potential fines.

Traditionally, during Chinese funerals, mourners burn paper replicas of houses, cars, and household appliances to ensure the dead enjoys a comfortable afterlife.

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Social Media Reactions

As the news went viral across Chinese social media platforms, users accused the family of flaunting their wealth while relatives defended the act as a gesture of grief.

"This is ridiculous. They only care about the afterlife but ignore the pollution they cause in the world of the living," said one user, while another added: "Rich people with this kind of cluelessness are a real problem for the world. The authorities should also check if they have broken any other laws."