'Don't Want To Do Any Politics': M Kharge Seeks Probe In Morbi Bridge Collapse

Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress leaders will be reaching Morbi to offer assistance. (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that lead to the collapse.

"I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed days after it was inaugurated and who allowed so many people there. All necessary help including compensation should be provided to victims," said Mr Kharge.

Mr Kharge who took charge of the Congress Party last week said that leaders from his party will be reaching Morbi and will offer their assistance.

"Many Congress leaders are there. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also reaching there. We will try to help. We do not want to do any politics in this and we do not want to blame anyone right now. When the inquiry report comes out we will see what happens," Mr Kharge said.

Earlier this morning, Congress members observed two minutes of silence for those who died in Morbi while paying tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

"54th day of #BharatJodoYatra began at Shadnagar at 530am. Bharat Yatris paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel & Indira Gandhi, and then observed 2-minute silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

