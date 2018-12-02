'Don't Understand Navjot Sidhu': Akali Leader's Dig Over Captain Remark

Navjot Singh Sidhu said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is his captain. (File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu's snide comment that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is his Captain and not Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has not only irked his cabinet colleagues but has also given the opposition Akali Dal an opportunity to attack. Mr Sidhu has been under attack ever since he was seen hugging Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa in August. His decision to visit Pakistan for the groundbreaking of the pilgrim corridor to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara has sharpened the BJP barbs.

Today, Manjit Singh GK of Akali Dal said he can "never understand Navjot Sidhu".

"Sometimes he is all praise for Modi-ji, now attacks him. He used to call Sonia-ji 'Italian mummy'. Now he is touching her feet. The latest is - he is targeting his own Chief Minister... looks like he wants to become the Chief Minister," Manjit Singh said.

Last week, Mr Sidhu defended his decision to go to Pakistan in face of Amarinder Singh's disapproval - triggering another controversy.

"Which captain are you talking about? Captain Amarinder Singh ji, he is an Army Captain. My captain is Rahul Gandhi saab... he has sent me everywhere... Captain saab's captain is Rahul Gandhi, my captain is Rahul Gandhi," the former cricketer told reporters.

Punjab minister TR Bajwa had been the first to hit out at Mr Sidhu, saying the minister should quit his job if he does not consider Amarinder Singh his Captain. "He should resign on moral grounds from the cabinet and do whatever work is assigned to him by Rahul Gandhi," Mr Bajwa had said.

Today the minister amended, "Of course Rahul ji is our India captain but Punjab captain is Amarinder Singh. Sidhu sahab is an extraordinary person and has a long career ahead, he must choose words carefully".