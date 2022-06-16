'Don't Put A Time Limit On Dreams.' Arvind Kejriwal On 'Agnipath'

Arvind Kejriwal has joined the growing list of politicians who have condemned the scheme

Amid protests in several states over the recently announced Agnipath scheme, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged the centre not to limit the service period for the new recruits in the armed forces to just four years.

In a series of tweets, Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to the Army aspirants who are protesting against the scheme.

सेना भर्ती में केंद्र सरकार की नई योजना का देश में हर तरफ़ विरोध हो रहा है। युवा बहुत नाराज़ हैं। उनकी माँग एकदम सही हैं।



सेना हमारे देश की शान है, हमारे युवा अपना पूरा जीवन देश को देना चाहते हैं, उनके सपनों को 4 साल में बांधकर मत रखिए।



1/2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2022

With this, Mr Kejriwal has joined the growing list of politicians who have condemned the scheme, under which soldiers will be recruited in the armed forces as 'Agniveers' on a contractual basis for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav this morning called the move "negligent" and potentially "fatal" for the country's future.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav have also condemned the scheme.

Agnipath has also faced criticism from some of the Army veterans, who argue that the four-year tenure will hit the fighting spirit in the ranks and make them risk-averse.

Protests against the scheme continued across Bihar for the second consecutive day on Thursday as demonstrators disrupted railway and road traffic in several districts. Protests have been reported from several parts of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as well.

Under the scheme, about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. During this period, they will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 30,000-40,000 plus allowances.

The new recruitment plan aims to cut down government's massive salary and pension bills and free up funds for arms procurement.