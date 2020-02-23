Ahead Of Donald Trump's Visit, Congress Raises Pitch On Trade Deal, H-1B Visa

Congress has raised the issue of trade deal and H1B visas ahead of Trump visit.

Congress has raised the issue of trade deal and H1B visas ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India saying that the 36-hour trip shouldn't be limited to the photo-ops and promotions.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "The entire nation has been hearing what potential issues US President Donald Trump might raise with Indian government on his upcoming visit. But nobody has exactly heard what issues, questions and concerns PM Modi might highlight to President Trump."

"The Prime Minister, who claims to be a very close friend of the US President, needs to ask Trump that why is he so averse to India? Why is there no trade deal?" said Supriya Shrinate, another spokesperson of the party.

Raising the demand of H-1B visa, Sanjay Jha said, "The denial rate of H-1B visas has risen from 6 per cent up to 24 per cent over the last couple of years. It's time we ask these tough questions and don't make Mr Trump's visit a promotional stunt."

The Congress had earlier cautioned the government that 'Namaste Trump' event should not become Trump's election campaign for the Indian diaspora.

"We would like to see some outcome of this visit, especially in the national interest, rather than becoming a link to the re-election campaign of the US President," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The Congress said the three things that should be kept in mind are the sovereignty, self-respect and national interest of country. A Congress leader said such tours should be serious and not be limited to photo-ops.

US President Donald Trump is visiting India on February 24 and 25.