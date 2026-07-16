"Don't Introduce Third Language In Class 9": Top Court To Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the introduction of a third language at the Class 9 level under the CBSE curriculum, observing that it places unnecessary stress on students preparing for board examinations.

Justice BV Nagarathna made the remarks while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court direction to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district of the state.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the establishment of JNVs, citing concerns over the three-language policy followed by these schools.

Although the validity of the CBSE's three-language policy was not directly under consideration in the case, Justice Nagarathna made several observations on the timing of introducing a third language.

Notably, the CBSE's three-language policy is currently being challenged in separate public interest petitions before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The Bench has declined to stay the implementation of the policy and has listed the matter for hearing next week.

During the hearing, counsel for the Tamil Nadu government submitted that the state's objection primarily related to the three-language policy.

Justice Nagarathna clarified that the policy does not mandate Hindi as the third language.

"The State language has to be taught, English has to be taught, and any third language. It doesn't say Hindi," she observed.

Advocate G. Priyadarshini, appearing for the respondent (the NGO petitioner before the High Court), pointed out that the National Education Policy clearly states that no language should be imposed on any state. In response, Justice Nagarathna asked the state, "You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?"

Counsel for Tamil Nadu replied that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9.

Justice Nagarathna responded: "No, that is very bad. Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th."

Drawing from her own schooling, the judge recalled that students in her school began learning a third language during middle school because it was required for the SSLC examination.

"In middle school, the third language was started because that was required for SSLC. It was Kannada for those who had second language as Hindi and vice versa. Sanskrit was also there, so you could have a third language. The earlier, the better."

Addressing the Union government, Justice Nagarathna further said: "Union of India, please don't have a third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards-Class 10 is a board examination. From the end of Class 8 onwards, the pressure starts."

Recalling her own academic experience in the 1970s, she said students were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8 to prepare for board examinations.

"So if we had that kind of preparation and all, what about today's students? Don't start a new language in 9th. Start it in 6th... I'm recalling my experience from 1976."

Justice Nagarathna also advised the Tamil Nadu government against rejecting Central schemes simply because they originate from the Union government.

"You may have your education system, but don't prevent the Central government schools," she told the state, later adding, "Don't have this attitude that it is the Union government, so why should we accept it."

The Bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, noted that discussions between the Union government and the Tamil Nadu government on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were still underway.

"Talks have not concluded. If that fails, then only a question of us addressing the merits arises," the Bench observed.

The respondent pointed out that despite an earlier direction requiring the state to identify land for the schools within six weeks, the Tamil Nadu government was now seeking additional time. The state requested six more weeks to obtain instructions.