'Don't Harass Innocent Doctors': Rajasthan Doctor's Suicide Note

The woman died at the hospital run by Dr Archana Sharma in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The suicide of a woman doctor in Rajasthan after she was accused of murder, has sent shock waves across the state and triggered protests even in national capital Delhi. Doctors have hit the streets, demanding action against the state police, who filed a murder case against Archana Sharma on basis of complaints from the family of a patient, who died in the private hospital she owned.

The woman had died on Tuesday due to haemorrhage shortly after giving birth at the private hospital in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Later, her family held demonstrations outside the hospital and left only after the police filed a case of murder against Dr Archana Sharma and her husband.

The police said Archana Sharma was distraught by the demonstrations and the filing of the First Information Report naming her.

The doctor -- who ran the hospital with her husband -- left behind a heartbreaking suicide note, where she asserted her innocence.

The patient, she wrote, died of postpartum haemorrhage despite all efforts to save her. "Don't harass innocent doctors," was her big message, written in all-caps. Her death, she added, will prove her innocence.

In the handwritten note, she also asked the authorities not to harass her husband and two young children after her death.

Dr Sunil Upadhyay, the distraught husband of Dr Archana Sharma, told NDTV: "There should be action against the police. How did they file a case of Section 302 (murder) against her? There should be a law to stop harassing doctors and demanding money from them. My wife has died but what about other innocent doctors?"

The incident has sent shock waves through the medical community. The Indian Medical Association of Rajasthan has called for a 24-hour strike and Protest day in the state.

In Delhi, Resident doctors of AIIMS have planned a symbolic protest, wearing black ribbons.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association has also condemned the incident and urged strict action and demanded compensation for the doctor's family.

Promising action in the case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "The suicide incident of Dr Archana Sharma is deeply saddening. We consider doctors as gods. To save the life of patients, every doctor tries their best, but in case of any mishappening, it is not justified to blame the doctors."

The Chief Minister has assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted into the incident and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry.